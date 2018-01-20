Pit bulls attack and kill neighbor's Chihuahuas in Lomita

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Several dogs are in the custody of San Diego County, after a Lomita woman reported that her six dogs were attacked and some killed by a group of pit bulls.

The attacked was reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 7700 block of Jamacha Road in the Lomita area.



According to animal services, four pit bulls managed to gain access to a neighbor’s backyard and attacked the woman’s six dogs. Those that died were Chihuahuas.

The owner of the pit bulls was forced to surrender the dogs to the county. It hasn’t been determined if the dogs will be put down.