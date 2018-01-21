Jessica Alba Shares 'Glowy' Selfie While Breastfeeding Son Hayes

Jessica Alba is spending some quality time with her baby boy!
Looks like Jodie Sweetin's got a new man!
Tracee Ellis Ross is speaking out.
Chrissy Teigen is ready for a little rest and relaxation.
Drake is getting a lot of mileage out of his short-lived fling with Jennifer Lopez.
It's a case of "like mother, like son" for Cindy Crawford.
The stars came out for the 2018 Women's March.
Looks like Chris Pratt is moving on -- with Olivia Munn.
Celebrities on Saturday lent their voices to Women's March movements across the globe as thousands took to the streets to empower women and fight against sexism and social injustice.
Hello, baby Stamos!