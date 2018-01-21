New Jersey First Lady Tells Crowd of Her Sexual Assault As Thousands of Women March Nationwide

The new first lady of New Jersey, who was among the hundreds of thousands of attendees at Women's Marches nationwide and around the globe, took the opportunity to share her experience of sexual assault with the crowd.
Before you complain too much about this winter's bone-chilling temperatures, consider the residents of a village in the Alps who recently witnessed a 'snow tornado.'
Fiona is turning one year old and, being America's favorite hippo, she got a fittingly special birthday bash.
California Governor Jerry Brown has blocked the parole of the youngest cult follower of Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten.
A young mother's remains have been recovered from debris after she went missing in California's tragic mudslides earlier this month.
A kind police officer in England played the piano for a 93-year-old man whose home had been burglarized this week.
A dog was shot in the head and left for dead on a cold night in January, but now he’s making a miraculous recovery.
At 12:01 am on Saturday the federal government shut down after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill.
The family of Tom Petty announced Friday that his October death was caused by an accidental drug overdose.