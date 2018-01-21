County planning commission recommends approval of climate action plan

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS SERVICE) — The San Diego County Planning Commission voted 6-1 last week to recommend that the County’s Board of Supervisors approve the County’s revised Climate Action Plan, with some modifications.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the revised Climate Action Plan and the Planning Commission’s recommendation Feb 14.
A draft Climate Action Plan was released for public review and comment last August. It is designed to cut greenhouse gases in the County’s unincorporated communities and County facilities and properties to meet state reduction targets for 2020 and 2030.
The revised CAP presented to the commission today is written to meet the targets through actions that balance environmental, economic and community interests, while taking into account the largely rural character of the unincorporated County.
The revised plan includes 11 strategies and 30 measures to cut greenhouse gases. The measures that reduce the most greenhouse gas include: an incentive program to encourage the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on existing homes to generate electricity without relying upon greenhouse gas emitting power plants, increasing renewable energy overall, diverting more trash away from landfills, and improving the energy efficiency of new development.
County Planning & Development Services staff provided planning commissioners with a staff recommendation and three options that included revisions the department made to the plan based on public comment.
The commission voted that the board approve Option Three. Some of the revisions the option included were to increase the percentage of solid waste diversion away from landfills from 75 to 80 percent by 2030, increase the renewable energy program from 90 to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and to eliminate five measures that would impact costs to housing and commercial development.
The Climate Action Plan was created with input from local residents and more than 50 stakeholder groups, ranging from environmental to business and community organizations, collected in more than 100 public workshops, meetings and events.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but will remain cooler than normal.
A motorcyclist was suspected of drunken driving after causing a late-night car crash in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday, and hours later, a second crash occurred in the intersection while police were still investigating.
The San Diego County Planning Commission voted 6-1 last week to recommend that the County’s Board of Supervisors approve the County’s revised Climate Action Plan, with some modifications.
John Coleman, a long-serving San Diego weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, has died at the age of 83.
Several dogs were taken into the custody of San Diego County and put down, after a Lomita woman reported that her six dogs were attacked and some killed by a group of pit bulls.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and San Marcos in the second annual Women's March Saturday. The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway, while the North County event began at 11 a.m. at Palomar College.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and San Marcos in the second annual Women's March Saturday. The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway, while the North County event began at 11 a.m. at Palomar College. The two marches were held in conjunction with other marches across the country.
The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday, which prompted the closure of many federal operations, such as national parks and monuments and that included the shutdown of Cabrillo National Monument.
A transient accused of fatally stabbing a man after they got into an argument near a 7-Eleven store in Poway pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.