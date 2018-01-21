Motorcyclist suspected of drunken driving after causing late-night crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was suspected of drunken driving after causing a late-night car crash in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday, and hours later, a second crash occurred in the intersection while police were still investigating.
Peter Humphrey, 27, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Grand Avenue at about 10:34 p.m. Saturday, when he failed to stop at a red light at Olney Street, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.
He and his Harley hit a Nissan Altima driven by a 61-year-old woman, who had been turning left onto Grand Avenue.
Humphrey broke his hip bone in the crash and was taken to a hospital. Investigators determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, and he will be charged with drunken driving, Tansey said.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
While police were still on the scene, a white Kia struck the immobilized Nissan, which was still in the intersection, according to media reports.
The Kia driver did not appear badly hurt.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but will remain cooler than normal.
The San Diego County Planning Commission voted 6-1 last week to recommend that the County’s Board of Supervisors approve the County’s revised Climate Action Plan, with some modifications.
John Coleman, a long-serving San Diego weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, has died at the age of 83.
Several dogs were taken into the custody of San Diego County and put down, after a Lomita woman reported that her six dogs were attacked and some killed by a group of pit bulls.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and San Marcos in the second annual Women's March Saturday. The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway, while the North County event began at 11 a.m. at Palomar College. The two marches were held in conjunction with other marches across the country.
The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday, which prompted the closure of many federal operations, such as national parks and monuments and that included the shutdown of Cabrillo National Monument.
A transient accused of fatally stabbing a man after they got into an argument near a 7-Eleven store in Poway pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.