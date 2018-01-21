Motorcyclist suspected of drunken driving after causing late-night crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was suspected of drunken driving after causing a late-night car crash in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday, and hours later, a second crash occurred in the intersection while police were still investigating.



Peter Humphrey, 27, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Grand Avenue at about 10:34 p.m. Saturday, when he failed to stop at a red light at Olney Street, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.



He and his Harley hit a Nissan Altima driven by a 61-year-old woman, who had been turning left onto Grand Avenue.



Humphrey broke his hip bone in the crash and was taken to a hospital. Investigators determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, and he will be charged with drunken driving, Tansey said.



The driver of the Nissan was not injured.



While police were still on the scene, a white Kia struck the immobilized Nissan, which was still in the intersection, according to media reports.



The Kia driver did not appear badly hurt.