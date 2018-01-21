Scarlett Johansson Slams James Franco at Women's March: 'I Want - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Scarlett Johansson Slams James Franco at Women's March: 'I Want My Pin Back'

Updated: Jan 21, 2018 1:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.