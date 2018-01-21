Experts offer forecast on local economy for 2018 and beyond - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Experts offer forecast on local economy for 2018 and beyond

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — What does the San Diego County economy look like for 2018 and beyond?

Watch the video above of the 34rd Annual San Diego County Economic Roundtable to find out.

The annual event was held Thursday at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice at the University of San Diego where a panel of experts discussed the future of the local economy, urban development, the aging population and the region’s growing blue economy.

This year’s panelists and speakers were:

  • Ernie Dronenburg, San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk
  • Jeff Light, Editor, The San Diego Union-Tribune
  • Jaime Alonso Gómez, Dean, USD School of Business
  • Ray Major, Chief Economist, SANDAG
  • Ryan Ratcliff, Associate Professor of Economics, USD School of Business
  • Sarah Burns, Director of Research and Evaluation, San Diego Workforce Partnership
  • Kris Michell, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Special Projects, City of San Diego
  • Erik Bruvold, Interim CEO, North County Economic Development Corporation
  • Michael Jones, President, The Maritime Alliance
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.