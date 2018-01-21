All the Details on Kristen Bell's Red Carpet Look at the 2018 SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown has earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, and now a SAG Award for his role on This Is Us, and with each win, he's made history.
Yara Shahidi loved the Ralph Lauren gown she was going to wear to the 2018 SAG Awards. There was just one problem: it wasn't pants.
Rosanna Arquette could not hold back her tears during a powerful moment at Sunday night's SAG Awards.
After six solo nominations, Nicole Kidman won her first ever Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday. The actress won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie for her work on Big Little Lies and the moment proved particularly emotional for Kidman.
James Franco chose to attend Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards despite recent accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. The actor, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Disaster Artist, did not walk the red carpet or do interviews.