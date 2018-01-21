Local credit union helping federal employees during government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sunday marked day two of the government shutdown - and with the work week beginning Monday - thousands of employees may not go back to work.
That leaves uncertainty for families across the nation with no word on when they will receive their next paycheck.
800,000 employees were furloughed Friday evening and many are expected to feel the full effect if the government doesn't reopen on Monday.
"We have mortgages, we have children in school, we have bills," said federal worker Talana Morton-Smith. "We have elderly parents that we have to take care of. So certainly, the hardship is there, financially."
Several credit unions and banks are offering no-interest loans for eligible workers.
The list includes large institutions like USAA and smaller ones like locally-owned Cabrillo Credit Union.
The goal is to help fill the gap until government reopens.
"We know that federal employees are going to be impacted. We don't know how many," said Cabrillo's Jonathan Zide. "We know in the past we've receive numerous responses from members thanking us for being there to support them, helping them get through this difficult time."
Cabrillo Credit Union estimates about 30 percent of its members are federal workers.
Some will stay on the job - deemed essential civilian employees or members of the armed forces - others must stay at home.
All will not receive a paycheck until Congress approves a resolution.
"A lot of people are scared and rightfully so," said Zide. "We don't know what to predict and how long it will occur. I think the best thing is to be prepared and know there are resources and financial institutions - whether it's us or someone else - there are people and places there to support them."
For more info on Cabrillo's furlough assistance, click here.
RELATED COVERAGE
A local war hero is about to be laid to rest. Retired Navy Captain James "Duffy" Hutton spent years of his service as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before he settled down here in San Diego.
Sunday marked day two of the government shutdown - and with the work week beginning Monday - thousands of employees may not go back to work.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but will remain cooler than normal.
A motorcyclist was suspected of drunken driving after causing a late-night car crash in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday, and hours later, a second crash occurred in the intersection while police were still investigating.
The San Diego County Planning Commission voted 6-1 last week to recommend that the County’s Board of Supervisors approve the County’s revised Climate Action Plan, with some modifications.
John Coleman, a long-serving San Diego weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, has died at the age of 83.
Several dogs were taken into the custody of San Diego County and put down, after a Lomita woman reported that her six dogs were attacked and some killed by a group of pit bulls.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and San Marcos in the second annual Women's March Saturday. The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway, while the North County event began at 11 a.m. at Palomar College.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and San Marcos in the second annual Women's March Saturday. The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway, while the North County event began at 11 a.m. at Palomar College. The two marches were held in conjunction with other marches across the country.
The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday, which prompted the closure of many federal operations, such as national parks and monuments and that included the shutdown of Cabrillo National Monument.