Kristen Bell Gives Powerful, Hilarious Monologue at 2018 SAG Awa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kristen Bell Gives Powerful, Hilarious Monologue at 2018 SAG Awards: 'We Are Living in a Watershed Moment'

Updated: Jan 21, 2018 5:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.