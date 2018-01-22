Pregnant Kylie Jenner Covers Up as She Poses With Sisters in Underwear Ads

It's been 10 years since the death of Heath Ledger, and his ex-girlfriend, Naomi Watts, is among those making sure that he is not forgotten.
The stars certainly made a statement at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Megyn Kelly clapped back at Jane Fonda after the actress recently said she was "not that good an interviewer."
If Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig is nominated for a Best Director Oscar on Tuesday, as she is expected to be, she will be only the fifth woman ever nominated. With 2018 marking the 90th annual Academy Awards, that means the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has only recognized four women am...
Kylie Jenner is doing everything she can to cover up her baby bump -- even when posing in undergarments.
Garrett Hedlund is contemplating his hair color: once sandy blond, as a model for L.L. Bean and Teen magazine, now, 15 years into his acting career, a deep brown. As the hair has darkened, so have the roles.