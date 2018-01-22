US orders extra air cargo screening for flights from Mideast

Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
The amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland will arrive Monday to make Naval Base San Diego its new home port.
San Diego lifeguards planned to resume the search Monday morning for a man who fell off Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach and was never seen resurfacing.
Following rain and snow Friday evening and a weekend of cooler weather across San Diego County, a slight warming trend is expected to begin Monday and continue through at least the middle of the week.
A local war hero is about to be laid to rest. Retired Navy Captain James "Duffy" Hutton spent years of his service as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before he settled down here in San Diego.
Sunday marked day two of the government shutdown - and with the work week beginning Monday - thousands of employees may not go back to work.
A motorcyclist was suspected of drunken driving after causing a late-night car crash in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday, and hours later, a second crash occurred in the intersection while police were still investigating.
The San Diego County Planning Commission voted 6-1 last week to recommend that the County’s Board of Supervisors approve the County’s revised Climate Action Plan, with some modifications.
John Coleman, a long-serving San Diego weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, has died at the age of 83.