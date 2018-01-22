Rescue Crews in Colorado Save Deer Trapped in Frozen Reservoir

A dedicated Georgia doctor was not about to let snowy conditions stop him as he walked a mile to get to his patients at a local hospital last week.
A die-hard New York Mets fan doesn’t have a date for her May prom, so she reached out to the team to see whether a player would go with her.
Rescue crews in Colorado had to get crafty as they worked to save a deer stuck in a frozen reservoir over the weekend.
In a remarkable moment captured on video, a Texas doctor turned a breech baby while he was still in the womb.
There's another royal wedding around the corner! News broke Monday that Princess Eugenie was recently engaged to her nightclub manager boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.
The new first lady of New Jersey, who was among the hundreds of thousands of attendees at Women's Marches nationwide and around the globe, took the opportunity to share her experience of sexual assault with the crowd.
Before you complain too much about this winter's bone-chilling temperatures, consider the residents of a village in the Alps who recently witnessed a 'snow tornado.'
Fiona is turning one year old and, being America's favorite hippo, she got a fittingly special birthday bash.