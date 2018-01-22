Doctor Walks a Mile in the Snow to Get to His Patients at Atlanta Children's Hospital

In the middle of the night, Susan and Lonnie Chester's dogs were up and adamant that they be let outside.
A California man with a love for sushi had his appetite for raw fish ruined when a trip to the bathroom led to the discovery of a giant tapeworm.
This 105-year-old may get around with the help of a walker, but nothing says he’s too old to rappel.
A dedicated Georgia doctor was not about to let snowy conditions stop him as he walked a mile to get to his patients at a local hospital last week.
A die-hard New York Mets fan doesn’t have a date for her May prom, so she reached out to the team to see whether a player would go with her.
Rescue crews in Colorado had to get crafty as they worked to save a deer stuck in a frozen reservoir over the weekend.
In a remarkable moment captured on video, a Texas doctor turned a breech baby while he was still in the womb.
There's another royal wedding around the corner! News broke Monday that Princess Eugenie was recently engaged to her nightclub manager boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.