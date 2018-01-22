Deadly shooting investigated in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed Monday in a shooting in the Valencia Park neighborhood.



It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5500 block of Bonita Drive, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.



Arriving officers found the 27-year-old man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, Holden said.



Officers immediately provided medical aid to the victim and paramedics took him to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



His name was not released, pending notification of family.



"Detectives are currently interviewing possible witnesses and processing the crime scene in an attempt to learn what led up to the shooting," he said.



No suspect information was available.