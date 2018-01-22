Mayor Faulconer appoints native San Diegan as city's chief operating officer

A verdict is expected to be read Monday afternoon in the trial of Jason Riley King, a Marine accused of driving the wrong way on state Route 163 in Mission Valley while drunk, causing a head-on collision that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates in the other car.
A verdict is expected to be read Monday afternoon in the trial of Jason Riley King, a Marine accused of driving the wrong way on state Route 163 in Mission Valley while drunk, causing a head-on collision that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates in the other car.
Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
Authorities Monday released the name of a 27-year old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in a Valencia Park-area neighborhood.
A man accused of stabbing his uncle to death in Pacific Beach was expected to appear in court Monday.
The Trump administration announced Monday it was preparing to replace existing vehicle barriers along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico that officials call "an area of high illegal entry."
Prior to 1867, the area which today makes up downtown San Diego was jokingly known as "Rabbitville."
An apartment complex under construction in Rolando went up in flames Monday, causing extensive damage, injuring one person and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky near San Diego State University.
Playtime isn't just for kids. Having fun at work can get you on the path to success. Playtime with team-building games improves confidence and communication skills.
We're taking you for a tour of the largest inventory of pre-owned luxury handbags. Not only can we help you get a designer deal, but getting a coveted bag could actually be a great investment.
The mayor Monday announced the appointment of native San Diegan Kris Michell as the city's chief operating officer.