Louise Turpin's Brother Reveals She Wanted to Be a Reality Star Like Kate Gosselin

Did Nicole Kidman Put Others at Risk by Showing Up to SAG Awards While Battling the Flu?

Did Nicole Kidman Put Others at Risk by Showing Up to SAG Awards While Battling the Flu?

Nicole Kidman did not let a bout with the flu keep her from attending Sunday’s SAG Awards, where she won big for her performance in HBO’s Little Big Lies.





Nicole Kidman did not let a bout with the flu keep her from attending Sunday’s SAG Awards, where she won big for her performance in HBO’s Little Big Lies.