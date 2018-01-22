Celebration held in honor of Gaslamp's nickname 'Rabbitville'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Prior to 1867, the area which today makes up downtown San Diego was jokingly known as "Rabbitville." In those early days, although they couldn't seem to get the city built, they were successful in making a great habitat for the local rabbit population - hence the nickname.

Event spokesperson Erin Liddell, artist Monty Montgomery and House Rabbit Society's Patricia Mulhaney stopped by Morning Extra with details on an event to celebrate "Rabbitville."