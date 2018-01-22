Latest 'Transformers' movie leads the pack in 'Razzie' award nominations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Transformers XVII: The Last Knight" led the pack Monday as nominations were announced for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, which mock the year's biggest "movie misfires."



The fifth "Transformers" film got nine mentions. It's in the running for "worst picture," as are the multi-nomination recipients "Fifty Shades Darker" with eight, "The Mummy" with seven, and "Baywatch" and "The Emoji Movie," with four apiece.



Several performers were "recognized" for two performances in one category, including Mark Wahlberg, who's up for "worst actor" for "Daddy's Home 2" and "Transformers XVII"; Javier Bardem, nominated in the "worst supporting actor" category for "Mother!" and "Pirates of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"; and Anthony Hopkins, who joins Bardem in that category for "Collide" and "Transformers XVII."



"Hollywood recycling reached an all-time high in 2017," organizers said in a statement accompanying the list of nominations, which are always unveiled a day before the Academy Award nominations. "Of the 100 biggest- grossing films released last year, at least 87 were either sequels, remakes or outright rip-offs of previous product."



The "winner" will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars ceremony.



Voting Razzie members include 1,009 film buffs, entertainment journalists and other movie-goers from 49 states and 25 foreign countries who cast ballots online, selecting five contenders in nine categories, according to the statement.



Here's the full list:



WORST PICTURE



"Baywatch"

"The Emoji Movie"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"The Mummy"

"Transformers XVII: The Last Knight"



WORST ACTRESS



Katherine Heigl / "Unforgettable"

Dakota Johnson / "Fifty Shades Darker"

Jennifer Lawrence / "Mother!"

Tyler Perry / "BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween"

Emma Watson / "The Circle"



WORST ACTOR



Tom Cruise / "The Mummy"

Johnny Depp / "Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Jamie Dornan / "Fifty Shades Darker"

Zac Efron / "Baywatch"

Mark Wahlberg / "Daddy's Home 2" & "Transformers XVII: The Last Knight"



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Javier Bardem / "Mother!" & "Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Russell Crowe / "The Mummy"

Josh Duhamel / "Transformers XVII: Last Knight"

Mel Gibson / "Daddy's Home 2"

Anthony Hopkins / "Collide" & "Transformers XVII: Last Knight"



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Kim Basinger / "Fifty Shades Darker"

Sofia Boutella / "The Mummy"

Laura Haddock / "Transformers XVII: Last Knight"

Goldie Hawn / "Snatched"

Susan Sarandon / "A Bad Moms Christmas"



WORST SCREEN COMBO



Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / "Fifty Shades Darker"

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / "Transformers XVII: Last Knight"

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / "The Emoji Movie"

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / "Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales"

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / "BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween"



WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL



"Baywatch"

"BOO 2: A Medea Halloween"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"The Mummy"

"Transformers XVII: Last Knight"



WORST DIRECTOR



Darren Aronofsky / "Mother!"

Michael Bay / "Transformers XVII: Last Knight"

James Foley / "Fifty Shades Darker"

Alex Kurtzman / "The Mummy"

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / "The Emoji Movie"



WORST SCREENPLAY



"Baywatch"

"The Emoji Movie"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"The Mummy"

"Transformers XVII: The Last Knight"