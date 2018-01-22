KFMB STATIONS: Promotions Writer/Editor/Producer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB Stations, the CBS & CW affiliates in San Diego is looking for a highly-creative and highly-motivated Writer/Editor/Producer to conceptualize, write, produce, shoot and edit on-air promos from start to finish and that will generate viewer interest to increase the brand awareness and ratings for all multi-platforms.

The primary job responsibility is to write compelling daily news topicals for our PM newscasts (CBS New 8 and The CW San Diego); however, additional responsibilities include: Organizing, overseeing and executing daily topicals from concept through delivery; Hands-on editing; Contributing to brainstorming sessions; and assisting the promotions department in other duties, as needed.

Position requires the ability to write effective, compelling, and audience-building promotional copy. Position also requires someone that can work with tight deadlines, use logic to solve problems and foresee and avoid obstacles along the way.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and knowledge of production process. A college degree or previous television Writer/Producer experience is preferred. Experience with Adobe applications such as Premiere, Photoshop and After Effects as well as proficiency in videography and lighting is a plus.  

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
