KFMB STATIONS: Promotions Writer/Editor/Producer

KFMB Stations, the CBS & CW affiliates in San Diego is looking for a highly-creative and highly-motivated Writer/Editor/Producer to conceptualize, write, produce, shoot and edit on-air promos from start to finish and that will generate viewer interest to increase the brand awareness and ratings for all multi-platforms.

The primary job responsibility is to write compelling daily news topicals for our PM newscasts (CBS New 8 and The CW San Diego); however, additional responsibilities include: Organizing, overseeing and executing daily topicals from concept through delivery; Hands-on editing; Contributing to brainstorming sessions; and assisting the promotions department in other duties, as needed.

Position requires the ability to write effective, compelling, and audience-building promotional copy. Position also requires someone that can work with tight deadlines, use logic to solve problems and foresee and avoid obstacles along the way.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and knowledge of production process. A college degree or previous television Writer/Producer experience is preferred. Experience with Adobe applications such as Premiere, Photoshop and After Effects as well as proficiency in videography and lighting is a plus.