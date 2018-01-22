KFMB STATIONS: Weather Producer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

We are looking for a full-time Weather Producer for the KFMB Stations in San Diego (CBS News 8 and The CW San Diego) to create and produce daily weather segments for our morning and midday newscasts, including updates for breaking news and/or live updates, as well as daily online content and social media.

Position will work closely with weather anchors to create accurate and informative daily presentations. The position requires the ability to analyze data, prepare weather graphics for on-air use and conceptualize the weather story of the day.  Candidates must have an understanding of the WSI system.

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

