Real-Life 'Rosie the Riveter' Naomi Parker Fraley Dies at 96 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Real-Life 'Rosie the Riveter' Naomi Parker Fraley Dies at 96

Updated: Jan 22, 2018 4:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.