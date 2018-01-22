Drivers heading South on I-5 toward Mexico will be rerouted due to construction

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - Traffic heading south on Interstate 5 toward the Mexican inspection station will be rerouted to a newly constructed roadway beginning Thursday as part of ongoing construction at the border.

The transition from the existing portion of the 5 Freeway south of Camino De La Plaza and the pedestrian bridge to the realigned segment will begin during non-peak hours and will be completed one lane at a time beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. The new roadway will be in full use by Friday at 7 a.m., according to the General Services Administration.

There will be a minimum of three lanes open during the 12-hour period.

Travelers are urged to observe signage and reduce their speed as they approach the construction area.

The new, temporary segment of the 5 Freeway will be open for 21 months while crews work to complete the permanent and expanded freeway. Once the project is complete in fall 2019, I-5 will feature 10 southbound lanes and inspection booths at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to the GSA.

Meantime, the I-5 south onramp at the intersection of Caminoes Way and Camino De La Plaza will be closed for seven hours beginning on Thursday at 10 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Dairy Mart Road, according to the GSA.