Coalition pushing for SDPD chokehold to be outlawed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Abusive and deadly – that is what activists on Monday called the current chokehold procedure practiced by San Diego Police officers.

A coalition of groups pushing to get chokehold tactic outlawed held a town call on Monday calling for change.

The panel addressed the controversial tactic used by law enforcement at length. Much of it is based on what they believe are inherent dangers of the carotid restraint and why no one should be placed in.

Parts of Monday’s discussion centered on swapping the tactic with better de-escalation training and focusing on more community policing. Otherwise, Bishop Cornelis Bowser believes more instance Like Robert Branch’s being recorded on video could be devastating to neighborhood relations.

In 2015, cell phone video captured San Diego County Sheriff detective Paul Ward performing the controversial maneuver on Branch.

Branch was later found not guilty of resisting arrest and a host of other charges.

One of the groups will present their concerns to the Community Review Board on policing on Tuesday.

News 8 reached out to the San Diego Police Department after hours, and have not received a request for comment response.

Robert Branch only spoke briefly Monday night – citing an on-going civil case with the county. His attorney however did not speak on the controversial tactic.