Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

Public safety personnel searched in vain Monday for a 27-year-old musician who fell off Crystal Pier over the weekend and disappeared into the ocean.
Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
Residents in Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood are upset after they said a party at a house being rented out through Airbnb got way out of hand.
A powerful earthquake struck off an island in the Gulf of Alaska, prompting a tsunami threat that sent the state's residents along the southern coast and western Canada fleeing for higher ground just after midnight Tuesday.
It's almost time for Torrey Pines Golf Course to shine in the national spotlight as the Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Thursday. Several events lead up to the tournament, including Charley Hoffman's charity tournament Monday where San Diego's own Phil Mickelson was paired with Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke. News 8's John Howard caught up with them on the course.
Abusive and deadly – that is what activists on Monday called the current chokehold procedure practiced by San Diego Police officers.
Traffic heading south on Interstate 5 toward the Mexican inspection station will be rerouted to a newly constructed roadway beginning Thursday as part of ongoing construction at the border.
A former Miramar-based Marine who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students was acquitted of murder Monday but convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.
An apartment complex under construction in Rolando went up in flames Monday, causing extensive damage, injuring one person and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky near San Diego State University.
Authorities Monday released the name of a 27-year old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in a Valencia Park-area neighborhood.