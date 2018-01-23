Puerto Rico Neighborhood Erupts In Cheers As Power Finally Comes On Months After Hurricane Maria

At least one person is dead and multiple injuries have been reported after a gunman opened fire on a Kentucky high school Tuesday.
This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced early Tuesday by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis via live stream from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
A Puerto Rico neighborhood that's been left in the dark since Hurricane Maria blew through finally got the lights turned back on.
After four long and terrifying years, an Oregon couple deemed intellectually unfit to raise their children have regained custody of their two young sons.
The woman who inspired World War II's "Rosie the Riveter" has died at the age of 96, according to her family.
Alabama citizens came out in droves to pay their respects to a Taco Bell restaurant that burned to the ground last week.
Spring may very well be on the horizon as once-frozen alligators in a North Carolina swamp are now defrosted.
Three women accusing James Franco of misconduct have sat down together for the first time to discuss their allegations about the actor.
True love isn’t just in the movies. Take it from this New Zealand couple, whose romance is like one straight out of The Notebook.