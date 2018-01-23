Jordan Peele Is Fifth Black Director Ever Nominated for Best Director Oscar

Laurie Metcalf is on the phone with me not five minutes after receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Lady Bird. (The film also received a Best Picture nod, while Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress and Greta Gerwig for Best Director and ...
Daniel Day-Lewis earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, when the contenders for the 90th annual ceremony were announced on Tuesday.
Greta Gerwig has joined a very, very small club of female directors nominated for an Oscar. With her nomination on Tuesday morning for Lady Bird, she becomes only the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director.
With his Oscar nomination for Best Director, Get Out's Jordan Peele became only the fifth black director to ever be nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (He joins Greta Gerwig, who is only the fifth female director ever nominated.)