James Franco Doesn't Earn Oscar Nomination Following Allegations of Sexually Inappropriate Behavior

Kaia Gerber is taking the fashion world by storm!
At just 16 years old, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made her couture debut at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, walking the runway for Chanel's garden party-themed show.
The fashionista, a fresh muse for t...
Playing Giles, a closeted gay man and close friend to a mute woman, Richard Jenkins earned his second Oscar nomination for his role in Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. The film, which tells the story of a mute janitor who befriends a captured sea creature, earned a total of 13 nominatio...
If it's an honor just to be nominated, then sometimes, maybe, it's an honor just to almost be nominated. Such will have to be the case for Armie Hammer, Tiffany Haddish and I, Tonya, among others, who were not among the nominees announced for the 90th annual Academy Awards on Tuesday. Considering...
Macaulay Culkin admits that he'll talk about just about anything when it comes to his personal life, except when it comes to his goddaughter, Paris Jackson.