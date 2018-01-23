Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
Abusive and deadly – that is what activists on Monday called the current chokehold procedure practiced by San Diego Police officers.
A search for the body of a musician feared dead after he fell off Pacific Beach's Crystal Pier over the weekend entered its third day Tuesday, with lifeguards combing the shoreline from a helicopter starting just after sunrise.
A powerful earthquake struck off an island in the Gulf of Alaska early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami threat that sent people living along the state's southern coast and western Canada fleeing for higher ground.
Warm and dry weather will continue Tuesday across San Diego County as a high-pressure system moves west toward Southern California from the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah.
Residents in Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood are upset after they said a party at a house being rented out through Airbnb got way out of hand.
Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
It's almost time for Torrey Pines Golf Course to shine in the national spotlight as the Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Thursday. Several events lead up to the tournament, including Charley Hoffman's charity tournament Monday where San Diego's own Phil Mickelson was paired with Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke. News 8's John Howard caught up with them on the course.
It's almost time for Torrey Pines Golf Course to shine in the national spotlight as the Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Thursday. Several events lead up to the tournament, including Charley Hoffman's charity tournament Monday where San Diego's own Phil Mickelson was paired with Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke. News 8's John Howard caught up with them on the course.
Traffic heading south on Interstate 5 toward the Mexican inspection station will be rerouted to a newly constructed roadway beginning Thursday as part of ongoing construction at the border.
A former Miramar-based Marine who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students was acquitted of murder Monday but convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.