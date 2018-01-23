CEO says company working to stop 'Tide pod challenge'

County Supervisors are considering a plan to improve fire detection in the region. It would include installing high-definition cameras on five more mountain peaks to better connect firefighters with real-time fire activity.
One of the world's most private art collections will now be on display in San Diego. It's called Modern Masters and this is also the first time the pieces from Latin America will be on view in the U.S.
We make it a point on Morning Extra to highlight San Diegans who are doing amazing things in our community.
Danielle Schaffer is a New York City girl now living in San Diego with four kids under the age of 10.
An Oceanside motorcycle cop is back at work, about seven months after he was run down and seriously injured while conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park.
After four weeks with no new cases associated with the local hepatitis A outbreak reported, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday ending the local public health emergency.
A powerful undersea earthquake sent Alaskans fumbling for suitcases and racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night after a cellphone alert early Tuesday warned that a tsunami could smash into the state's southern coast and western Canada.
A 19-year-old man accused of groping and sexually assaulting four female students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University is scheduled to be at the downtown courthouse Tuesday for a preliminary hearing that will determine if he'll have to stand trial.
Residents in Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood are upset after they said a party at a house being rented out through Airbnb got way out of hand.