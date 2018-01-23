Kids4Community: Giving back to the community and inspiring other

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We make it a point on Morning Extra to highlight San Diegans who are doing amazing things in our community.

A local teenager who is doing just that is Kenan Pala - the founder of Kids4Community.

Kenan, along with his mom, stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the organization.

Kids4Community will host the Bright Futures 5K on Sunday, March 25 to benefit local homeless shelters via Interfaith Community Services.