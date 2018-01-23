Culture & Cocktails: Modern Masters on display in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS) - One of the world's most private art collections will now be on display in San Diego.



It's called Modern Masters and this is also the first time the pieces from Latin America will be on view in the U.S.

Celebrate the new year with a festive fiesta at Culture & Cocktails featuring Modern Masters from Latin America: The Pérez Simón Collection.

Ashley Jacobs reports from the San Diego Museum of Art.