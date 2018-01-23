San Diego Sunroad Boat show kicks off Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The calendar may say it's winter, but it's always summer on the bay!

Jim Behun and Andy Kurtz stopped by Morning Extra preview of the San Diego Boat Show before it begins Thursday.

The San Diego Sunroad Boat Show sails back to San Diego for the 9th year.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free boat rides

There will be boating seminars, products to buy (such as paddleboards and accessories), a beer garden as well as food and beverages for attendees to enjoy a day on San Diego Bay.

Entrance fees are: $13 for adults, with children under 12 free. Military, EMTs, Police and Fire personnel are free on Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26 with ID.

Show hours are: Thursday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26 from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sunroad Resort Marina is located downtown at 955 Harbor Island across from the airport. There will be parking shuttle service from the Sheraton Hotel.

For more information, call 619-497-5254 or visit BigBayBoatShow.com.