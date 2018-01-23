O'Shea Jackson Jr. Didn't Like His Name Growing Up - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Didn't Like His Name Growing Up

Posted: Updated:

After Michael Peña tells James about his first job as a horrible background actor, O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about working as a hype man for his dad, Ice Cube, and not liking his odd name as a child.

