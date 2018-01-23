County Supervisors consider installing more fire cameras

Authorities Tuesday asked the public for help in identifying a fast-working crew of burglars who broke into a luxury-goods retailer at Fashion Valley mall and made off with more than half a million dollars' worth of merchandise.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer departed Tuesday for a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., where he plans to advocate for modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement and increased funding to combat homelessness in the region.
You may have heard the term 'Real ID,' which is an enhanced identification card that California residents can start applying for now
A 19-year-old man accused of groping and sexually assaulting four female students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University must stand trial on seven charges, including false imprisonment and sexual battery, a judge ruled Tuesday.
County Supervisors are considering a plan to improve fire detection in the region. It would include installing high-definition cameras on five more mountain peaks to better connect firefighters with real-time fire activity.
One of the world's most private art collections will now be on display in San Diego. It's called Modern Masters and this is also the first time the pieces from Latin America will be on view in the U.S.
We make it a point on Morning Extra to highlight San Diegans who are doing amazing things in our community.
Danielle Schaffer is a New York City girl now living in San Diego with four kids under the age of 10.
An Oceanside motorcycle cop is back at work, about seven months after he was run down and seriously injured while conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park.