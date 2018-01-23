County Supervisors consider installing more fire cameras

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - County Supervisors are considering a plan to improve fire detection in the region.



It would include installing high-definition cameras on five more mountain peaks to better connect firefighters with real-time fire activity.



The requested action will continue the effort to position San Diego County among the nation's most natural disaster resilient regions by embracing new technology.



The existing system connects firefighters and federal/state agencies with real-time fire activity information especially in areas that are hard to gain access.



San Diego County's existing network of more than 60 AlertSoCal stations utilizes more than 180 cameras to provide time-lapse imagery that helps spot fire outbreaks.



Over the past decade, this Board of Supervisors has worked diligently and successfully to improve our region's firefighting capabilities and response.



Since 2003, the County has invested more than $460 million in fire protection, ensuring emergency response teams have the communications systems, infrastructure, and tools necessary to detect fires early and facilitate a quick response.