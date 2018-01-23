Burglars get away with $500K in high-end goods from Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday asked the public for help in identifying a fast-working crew of burglars who broke into a luxury-goods retailer at Fashion Valley mall and made off with more than half a million dollars' worth of merchandise.



The group of 10 thieves, all wearing gloves and hooded sweat shirts, used a crowbar or similar tool to pry open the front door of the Hermes De Paris store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.



While inside the business for about two minutes, the bandits stole a variety of items, including purses, jewelry and clothing. The total loss was estimated at in excess of $500,000.



The burglars arrived and fled in three vehicles -- a white Chevrolet Suburban and two blue sedans of unknown make and model -- with paper license plates. Officials have released no detailed descriptions of the perpetrators.



Investigators believe the thieves may have taken part in a series of break-in thefts at high-end department stores across California, police said.



Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.