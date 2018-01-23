What is a 'Real ID' and why do you need one?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You may have heard the term 'Real ID,' which is an enhanced identification card that California residents can start applying for now.

For those without a passport or military id, you'll need a Real ID by 2020 to fly or get into certain places.

While the DMV isn't where most people like to visit, for some, you may not have a choice in order to get the new ID.

"The federal government is gonna require in October of 2020 that you have a Real ID, driver's license or ID card, in order to board domestic flights, enter military bases or secure federal facilities," said DMV spokesperson Jaime Garza.

Following 9/11, congress passed the Real ID Act as a way to enhance security features on identification.

But, it's not required.

Your passport or military card will do, but for those who fly a lot having everything on one card just makes sense.

"I don't want to have to carry my passport with me or some other document and I think a lot of people will think that way and we're here to help them out," said Garza.

The ID costs $35.

To apply, you'll need to go to the DMV in person with the following documents:

proof of identity, like a birth certificate or permanent resident card

proof of your social security number

proof of california residency, like a rental agreement or bill

News 8 spoke with several people who applied for the card Monday.

William Watts says he came because his license just expired.

"I have to come in anyway, so might as well do it now then come back three years from now and do it over again," said Watts.

With the anticipated influx, DMV officials are advising people to make an appointment.

And if your license is still good for a while, don't rush in.

"If possible, wait until your license if up for renewal - and then at that time come on in and we'll work with you," said Garza.

Click here for more information on the Real ID.