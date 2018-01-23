Ex-Mayor's Interview: Bob Filner on his crimes and the #MeToo movement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Disgraced former San Diego mayor Bob Filner spoke out about the actions that cost him his job.

On Monday, he appeared on a radio talk show in the Bay Area and once again apologized after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

“For my own part in causing all this, I offer a deep apology.”

In 2013, Filner resigned from officer after numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with “The California Report” on KQED radio, Filner was asked what went through his mind when he was committing the acts.

“What you are really searching for is not sex, or not even individual power. You are looking for validation and approval. Our society, unfortunately, stresses the view of sex as a more power than as a real intimate relationship. You can continue to seek that self-esteem, that validation nobody would say no to you – and that becomes very intoxicating,” he said.

His comments come just two days after thousands packed the streets of San Diego for the Annual Women’s March. As support for the Me Too movement continues to grow, Filner hopes for forgiveness.

“I think as we get through this and the Me Too movement does have a powerful effect, we have to get a balance – where there is due process, where if people do work hard to change, there is some redemption. There is some forgiveness,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of his accusers – former KPBS reporter Katie Orr who now now works for KQED – responded to the ex-mayor’s comments.

“My reaction is, what about the women that you hurt? You say you are sorry and I believe that he is sorry. I guess I am just maybe not forgiving enough,” she said.