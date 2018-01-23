Two injured in stabbing at Lincoln High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two students were injured today during a fight that escalated into a stabbing at Lincoln High School.

The scuffle at the campus in the 4700 block of Imperial Avenue broke out for unknown reasons about 2:30 p.m. and left the two involved teenagers with non-life-threatening trauma, according to San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Isabella McNeil.

Medics took at least one of the boys to a hospital. It was unclear if both suffered knife wounds, or if only one did.

The students' name were not released.

School police were investigating the altercation.