Phil Keoghan: "Amazing Race" host takes new journey very close to his heart

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The host of the “Amazing Race” is onto a trip of his own in San Diego.

Phil Keoghan was in Carlsbad Tuesday night for a special fundraiser for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

For 30 seasons, Keoghan has brought viewers sounds from across the world, but on Tuesday he brought his movie “LE RIDE,” to a special audience.

Keoghan directed “LE RIDE,” a film that recreates the 1928 Tour de France from the point of view of the first English speaking team.

"LE RIDE" follows Phil Keoghan and his friend Ben Cornell as they attempt to recreate the original route of the 1928 Tour de france. Averaging 240 kilometres a day for 26 days, Phil and Ben traverse both the unforgiving mountains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, on original vintage steel racing bikes with no gears and marginal brakes.

The documentary takes inspiration from the remarkable true story of Australians Sir Hubert Opperman, Ernie Bainbridge and Percy Osborne, and New Zealander Harry Watson as the first English speaking team to compete in the Tour de France.

The 1928 Tour was the toughest in history – a hell on wheels race of attrition. Only 41 finished out of 161 starters yet remarkably three were from the Australasian team.

Many of the attendees Tuesday night were riders and donors for the Challenged Athletes Foundation – a group that raises money to buy sporting equipment for disabled athletes.

The group has raised $93 million in 25 years.