Facebook to emphasize 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

SAN DIEGO (AP/ NEWS 8) - Facebook is taking another step to try to make itself more socially beneficial, saying it will boost news sources that its users rate as trustworthy in surveys.

In a blog post and a Facebook post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company said it is surveying users about their familiarity with and trust in news sources. That data will influence what others see in their news feeds.

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month. The social-media giant, a major source of news for users, has struggled to deal with an uproar over fake news and Russian-linked posts, meant to influence the 2016 U.S. elections, on its platform. The company has slowly acknowledged its role in that foreign interference.

Zuckerberg has said his goal for this year is to fix Facebook, whether by protecting against foreign interference and abuse or by making users feel better about how they spend time on Facebook.

Facebook announced that it would try to have users see fewer posts from publishers, businesses and celebrities, and more from friends and family. Zuckerberg said because of that, news posts will make up 4 percent of the news feed, down from 5 percent.

Facebook says it will start prioritizing news sources deemed trustworthy in the U.S. and then internationally. It says it has surveyed a "diverse and representative sample" of U.S. users and it will begin testing prioritizing the news sources deemed trustworthy. Publishers with lower scores may see a drop in their distribution across Facebook.

"There's too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today. Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don't specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them. That's why it's important that News Feed promotes high quality news that helps build a sense of common ground," Zuckerberg wrote.

In its announcement, Facebook also said it wants its users to see more local news. Facebook said, "making it easier for people to see local news and information in a dedicated section. We'll continue to work on ways to show more local news that is relevant to where people live."

News 8 values our online users and their time spent viewing our unique content. Here are some guidelines on how to prioritize News 8 in your news feed:

To adjust your News Feed preferences:

1) Click the top right corner of any Facebook page (ex: your home page)



2) Select "News Feed Preferences" from the drop down menu

3) Adjust your News Feed preferences by clicking on "Prioritize who to see first"

4) Select the people or Pages you want to see appear at the top of your News Feed first.

5) Be sure to select other KFMB station favorites: The CW San Diego, 100.7 KFM-BFM, AM 760 KFMB, and CBS 8 Community.

There are more ways to get News 8 and other KFMB stations on various social media platforms and apps

To get the latest information and Breaking News, follow us on: