Street racing may be to blame for deadly I-15 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old Imperial Beach man was thrown from his car and fatally injured after colliding with three vehicles and then slamming into the concrete center divider on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area, authorities said Wednesday.



The crash, in which only one other person sustained minor injuries, happened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-15 approaching the split with state Route 163, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



That's where the driver who later died, behind the wheel of a 2006 Honda Civic, changed lanes to his left and collided with a 2017 Subaru Outback, Doerr said. The Civic then veered right, back toward the freeway's slow lanes, where it struck a 1998 Toyota Camry.



After crashing into the Camry, the Civic changed directions again, veering left across six lanes and colliding with a 2007 BMW sedan, Doerr said. Ultimately, the Civic crashed into the center divider wall, rolling at least once.



The Civic's driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, Doerr said. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A 31-year-old Imperial Beach woman in the passenger seat of the Civic sustained minor injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.



None of the drivers of the other three vehicles -- a 30-year-old La Mesa man and two San Diego women, ages 56 and 60 -- were injured in the crash, Doerr said. Each of them was able to drive their vehicle away from the scene after they were interviewed and released.



Six lanes of the eight-lane freeway were shut down until about 1 a.m. Wednesday as CHP officers conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.