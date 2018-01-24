Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am tees off at Torrey Pines

A 27-year-old Imperial Beach man was thrown from his car and fatally injured after colliding with three vehicles and then slamming into the concrete center divider on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area, authorities said Wednesday.
An accused would-be burglar is pulled from a chimney where police say he got stuck, while trying to break into a home.
Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will close 180 stores, or about 20 percent of its U.S. locations, within months.
Clear, sunny skies should prevail with warmer weather on the way to San Diego County Wednesday, though conditions should be less windy than Tuesday.
Tiger Woods will get a final chance to prepare for his latest comeback to the PGA Tour when he plays in the Farmers Insurance Open's pro-am at Torrey Pines Golf Course today, one day before the start of the tournament.
San Diego County is making a major investment in technology to detect wildfires breaking out in the back country.
A controversial ordinance that prohibited feeding the homeless in public spaces in El Cajon expired Tuesday, after the county lifted its emergency declaration on the hepatitis A outbreak.
An alliance of California marijuana growers filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block state rules that they fear could open the way for vast farms that would drive smaller cultivators out of business or send them into the black market.
PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the person or people who left four puppies out with the trash in San Diego in recent weeks.