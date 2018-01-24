Would-be burglar gets stuck in chimney of City Heights home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An accused would-be burglar is pulled from a chimney where police say he got stuck, while trying to break into a home.



The call came in just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Menlo Avenue in City Heights.



When police and firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a man wedged in the chimney of a home.



Apparently he had been attempting to break in when he got stuck.



San Diego fire officials say it wasn't as simple as just pulling this man out, they had to take several precautionary measures to make the rescue.



"We were able to create another hole in order to pull him out of the side of the chimney," SDFD Captain Stephen Laughlin.



Officials say it took about 15 mins to get this would-be burglar out of the chimney.



He was evaluated by medics before being turned over to police.