Celebrating National Peanut Butter Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Happy National Peanut Butter Day! It's become more than a condiment, it's a dietary staple.



Here are a few fun facts that you might not know about the popular treat.



It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.



Two peanut farmers have been elected president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson and Jimmy Carter.



The world record for peanut butter and jelly sandwich eating is six in one minute.



According to the National Peanut Board, men prefer crunchy while women prefer smooth.



Visiting Morning Extra to help celebrate are Corvette Diner and The Duck Dive doing peanut butter in style.