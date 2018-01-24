Letter Allegedly Written by Alcatraz Escapee John Anglin Brings Case Back Into Spotlight

The woman at the center of a presidential scandal is speaking out about the attention she has attracted in recent weeks.
The Georgia firefighter who caught a 3-year-old girl tossed out of a burning building earlier this month has been honored for his heroism.
A New Hampshire man has been arrested after biting a police dog on its head while trying to hide under a pile of clothes, authorities said.
A recently uncovered letter by someone claiming to be one of the men who escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in 1962 has brought the infamous case back into the national spotlight and under the FBI’s focus, according to reports.
Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of molesting countless patients over the course of more than two decades, has been sentenced to 175 years in prison in a Michigan court.
A 5-year-old is battling the effects of a snake bite after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while out for a morning hike with her family in Texas.
While most pigs frolic on a farm or run around in a pen, Pickles is out on the water, showing off his moves while surfing the California waves.
Everyone seems to be fascinated with sloths. The slow moving animals native to Central and South America are one of the most popular animals at zoos. They have even been featured in Disney movies and Geico commercials.
A witness to the shooting in a Kentucky high school Tuesday says he had just arrived as the mayhem unfolded and was able to rush his friend to the hospital.