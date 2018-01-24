EU fines Qualcomm $1.23 billion for paying Apple to use its microchips

A controversial ordinance that prohibited feeding the homeless in public spaces in El Cajon expired Tuesday, after the county lifted its emergency declaration on the hepatitis A outbreak.
Bomb squad personnel have cleared the scene of a suspicious object found in the lagoon in the Cardiff area, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
Earlier this month, Congressman Darrell Issa made the announcement that he would not seek re-election in the 49th district, after almost two decades of service. So, what is next for him?
Students, community members and activists plan to march roughly two miles from Helix Charter High School to the La Mesa Police Department Wednesday afternoon to protest the actions of a school resource officer who twice slammed a handcuffed female student to the ground last week on the La Mesa campus.
Influenza-related deaths in the San Diego region continued to increase last week, bringing the total to 174 this flu season, though the overall number of cases declined for the third week in a row, according to county data released Wednesday.
Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will close 180 stores, or about 20 percent of its U.S. locations, within months.
The European Union on Wednesday slapped a $1.23 billion fine on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for abusing its market dominance in the lucrative sector of components in smartphones and tablets for half a decade.
Tiger Woods will get a final chance to prepare for his latest comeback to the PGA Tour when he plays in the Farmers Insurance Open's pro-am at Torrey Pines Golf Course today, one day before the start of the tournament.
A 27-year-old Imperial Beach man was thrown from his car and fatally injured after colliding with three vehicles and then slamming into the concrete center divider on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area, authorities said Wednesday.