Tarek El Moussa Shares Hopeful Handwritten Message to Fans After Finalizing Divorce

Larry Nassar, Former Team USA Doctor, Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Larry Nassar, Former Team USA Doctor, Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under his care. After a seven-day hearing in the Ingham County, Michigan, courtroom, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina finally handed the sentencing to the former Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State Universit...

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under his care.

After a seven-day hearing in the Ingham County, Michigan, courtroom, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina finally handed the sentencing to the former Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State Universit...