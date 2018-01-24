All clear given after suspicious device found in Cardiff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

All clear given after suspicious device found in Cardiff

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bomb squad personnel have cleared the scene of a suspicious object found in the lagoon in the Cardiff area, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

A work crew found the device, described as a military training flare, Wednesday around 9 a.m. off the 2700 block of Manchester Avenue near the San Elijo Lagoon Park.

The area was evacuated during the investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.