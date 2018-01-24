Florida Manatee Released Into the Wild, Months After It Was Found With Serious Injuries

The show is over for America's most famous clown, who has admitted he pressured a teen performer into posing for lewd photos.
An uncle of the 13 children who were allegedly chained up tortured by their own parents in the California house of horrors says he wants to adopt them.
Vlogger Logan Paul has returned to YouTube for the first time since attracting widespread outrage with his decision to post a video of an alleged suicide victim in a Japanese forest.
Ginger Zee fired back against a Twitter troll who criticized the pregnant meteorologist for wearing a form fitting dress that showed off her baby bump.
Prosecutors have released police bodycam footage of the contentious arrest of a New Jersey doctor in June following a standoff with police.
The woman at the center of a presidential scandal is speaking out about the attention she has attracted in recent weeks.
The Georgia firefighter who caught a 3-year-old girl tossed out of a burning building earlier this month has been honored for his heroism.
A New Hampshire man has been arrested after biting a police dog on its head while trying to hide under a pile of clothes, authorities said.
A recently uncovered letter by someone claiming to be one of the men who escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in 1962 has brought the infamous case back into the national spotlight and under the FBI’s focus, according to reports.